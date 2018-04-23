Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ Bridgewater apartment building fire ignited by pile of clothes

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Bridgewater police and fire officials are investigating a suspicious fire Saturday that scorched the roof of a Central Square apartment building, authorities said.

Firefighters responding to a fire at the three-and-a-half story building about 10:45 p.m. Saturday contained the blaze to a second-floor roof, Bridgewater Fire Chief Thomas Levy and Police Chief Christopher D. Delmonte said in a joint statement. An investigation later revealed that a pile of clothes that had been lit on fire on the roof was the source of the flames.

The building, which has commercial space on the ground floor and 18 apartments on the second and third floors, is located just around the corner from the fire station.

“There were a lot of residents in this building at the time of the fire,” Levy said in a statement. “Thankfully we were right next door and were able to quickly put out the flames.”

About 20 residents were evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported. The residents were all able to return to their apartments after the scene was cleared.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bridgewater Fire Department at 508-697-0900 or the Bridgewater Police Department at 508-697-6118.

