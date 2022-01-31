HAVERHILL, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a suspicious death in Haverhill, New Hampshire, the Attorney General’s Office said Monday.

Officers responding to reports of a body in a business early Monday morning found a dead man in the building, police said. The man’s identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and the circumstances around the man’s death are under investigation.

