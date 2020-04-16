Officials investigating suspicious death in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspicious death investigation is underway in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

The investigation was announced Thursday night in a statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

Investigators arriving at the scene on Brockton Street said the incident does not appear to be random.

No further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)