Officials investigating suspicious death in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspicious death investigation is underway in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

The investigation was announced Wednesday night in a joint statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano.

Earlier in the day, Manchester police officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Bell and Grove streets.

***ACTIVE SCENE*** @mht_nh_police are currently investigating a shooting in the area of Bell and Grove Streets. Please stay away from the area if possible. We will update as more information is available. pic.twitter.com/tgOWC2hhLx — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) February 20, 2020

Pedestrians and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

It’s unclear if the incidents were related.

No other information was immediately available.

