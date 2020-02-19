Officials investigating suspicious death in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspicious death investigation is underway in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.
The investigation was announced Wednesday night in a joint statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano.
Earlier in the day, Manchester police officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Bell and Grove streets.
Pedestrians and motorists were urged to avoid the area.
It’s unclear if the incidents were related.
No other information was immediately available.
