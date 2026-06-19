SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Officers in Salem responded to Orchard Terrace before dawn Friday after receiving a 911 call.

Upon arrival, officers “discovered a deceased teenage male just outside the home”.

Police said the teeanger is from out of state.

“The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are now under active investigation, and there is no known threat to the public at this time as all known parties have been identified,” officials said.

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