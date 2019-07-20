Officials investigating suspicious deaths of man, woman in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Concord, New Hampshire.

The investigation was announced Friday by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.

Pal Darjee, 82, and spouse Lila Dajee, 47, were found dead inside their apartment at 19 Concord Garden.

The man and woman were discovered by another family member shortly before 911 was called.

Autopsies are scheduled for both the man and woman on Monday.

This matter appears to be a contained incident and that all individuals involved have been identified, police say.

Officials say there does not appear to be any threat to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.

Additional information will be released following the completion of both autopsies.

