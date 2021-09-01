NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that left a vacant New Bedford triple-decker significantly damaged early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Bonney Street around 1 a.m. battled the flames coming from the boarded-up home, which has been vacant since January due to another fire, according to New Bedford District Fire Chief James Fortin.

The latest fire moved through all three floors of the house and into the roof, leaving Fortin to believe that the blaze had a head start.

Neighbors were told to evacuate from their homes.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and the cause remains under investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

