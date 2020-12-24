Officials investigating suspicious fire at Yarmouth church nativity scene

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a Yarmouth church nativity scene Thursday, officials said.

Firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at the United Methodist Church and put out a small fire at the church’s nativity display, officials said.

There is no electricity around the scene and the fire is being investigated as suspicious, according to police.

