HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials launched an investigation into suspicious fires on Cape Cod late Sunday night.

Firefighters responding to a fire on Hiramar Road in Hyannis around 11:30 p.m. found flames coming from a vacant home, according to the Hyannis Fire Department.

A short time prior, crews had put out a car fire just down the street.

Fire officials say both fires are being investigated as suspicious.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information has been released.

