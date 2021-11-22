HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials launched an investigation into suspicious fires on Cape Cod late Sunday night.

Firefighters responding to a fire on Hiramar Road in Hyannis around 11:30 p.m. found flames coming from a vacant home, according to the Hyannis Fire Department.

A short time prior, crews had put out a car fire just down the street.

Fire officials say both fires are being investigated as suspicious.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information has been released.

