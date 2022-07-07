ALSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a pair of “suspicious” shooting deaths in Alstead, New Hampshire, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.

According to a statement from the attorney general’s office, the two individuals are an adult male and female whose bodies were located at a residence on Bonnie Brae Drive.

The names of the individuals have not yet been released.

Authorities also specified that there is no threat to the general public.

