BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and fire officials are investigating a suspicious suitcase in Boston.

Fire trucks lined Bay State Road, which is near the Boston University campus.

Officials closed one lane of Storrow Drive eastbound just after University Road as they investigate.

Right lane blocked on Storrow Dr EB after Univ. Rd. due to police activity. #7News — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) May 1, 2018

