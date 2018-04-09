Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ vacant building fires

ANOVER, Maine (AP) — Fire officials in Maine are investigating two fires at vacant properties in Andover they’re calling “suspicious.”

Officials say the fires happened Friday and Saturday. Investigators say both buildings sustained similar damage.

No one was injured in either fire.

Investigators say the cause of both blazes seems suspicious. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fires.

