Officials investigating swastikas, vulgar drawings found in Newburyport High School bathroom

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials are investigating after swastikas and other vulgar drawings were found in a girls bathroom in Newburyport.

Students at Newburyport High School reported the drawings to school officials this week, according to the school’s principal.

The drawings were found two days before an anti-bias training was scheduled to be held at the school, the principal said.

The Anti-Defamation League, which was supposed to conduct the training, released the following statement.

“We were disturbed to learn that swastikas, one of the most offensive symbols of hate, were found at Newburyport High School the same week that we remembered the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. ADL is increasingly responding to anti-Semitic and anti-bias incidents in our schools and communities. We are grateful that Newburyport High School is committed to addressing hate by implementing our peer training program, which will help students learn how to confront all forms of hate and bias.”

