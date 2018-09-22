Officials investigating the cause of fire in East Kingston building on Saturday

EAST KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating after a fire broke out inside an auto salvage building in southern New Hampshire.

Crews responded to New Boston Rd. in Kingston on Saturday afternoon.

The street has reopened after being closed for a brief period of time. The fire is now out.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

