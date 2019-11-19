Officials investigating Westport building collapse by new Marriott hotel that injured 2

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Westport and federal officials are investigating a building collapse that injured two people Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a structure collapse on State Road at 2:30 p.m. found the roof truss system of an outbuilding near a Marriott Townplace Suites under construction had fallen in, officials said.

Two people who had fallen about 15-20 feet were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

No other information was immediately available. The collapse is being investigated by Westport police, building inspectors and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

