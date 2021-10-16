WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Woburn police and school officials are investigating a complaint involving a Woburn High School sports team, according to the school superintendent and the chief of police.

Officials said they received a complaint on Wednesday about an incident involving members of one of the school’s sports teams, but the incident is alleged to have happened earlier in the year.

The officials did not release any other information, but in a statement said “The Woburn Police Department and Woburn Public Schools will continue to work together to ensure the safety of all students.”

