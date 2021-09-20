FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fairhaven officials issued a boil water order after a well sample found E. coli last week.

After checking well water samples collected Sept. 14, officials found E. coli in untreated water, according to an announcement on Facebook. Officials took the well out of service and found E. coli in the town’s water distribution system, but have not found bacteria in treated water.

The boil order extends to Wednesday while the town tests water Monday and Tuesday, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)