Officials issue reminder that Mass. at moderate risk for earthquakes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are reminding Bay State residents that Massachusetts is considered to have a moderate risk for earthquakes ahead of International ShakeOut Day.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, Americans across the country are encouraged to take part in a “ShakeOut” safety drill, which includes dropping, covering, and holding on to something to prevent injury if an earthquake strikes.

Nearly 20,000 Massachusetts residents took part in the drill in 2019.

To register for next week’s ShakeOut, click here.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has also shared a list of earthquake safety tips.

DYK? Massachusetts is considered to have a moderate risk for earthquakes. ->Learn more about how to stay safe: https://t.co/j7yaFckjoc

->Register for next Thursday's #GreatShakeout earthquake drill: https://t.co/LRhfaTMGXv pic.twitter.com/rBGVvJnlvC — MEMA (@MassEMA) October 8, 2020

