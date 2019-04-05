Officials issue warning about Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play after multiple child deaths

(WHDH) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning people about a popular product for newborns that be dangerous for children if not used properly.

The CPSC and Fisher-Price announced Friday that the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play can be dangerous for children who have exhibited the ability to roll over.

Officials say there are 10 reports of infant deaths since 2015, all of whom were 3 months or older. In these instances, infants who were not in restraints rolled over in the Rock ‘n Play.

As a result of the deaths, the CPSC is recommending that consumers stop using the product once infants reach 3 months of age or once infants exhibit the ability to roll over.

CPSC and Fisher-Price also reminded parents to “create a safe sleep environment” and never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or other items to the Rock ‘n Play. Infants should always be placed on their back.

For more information about the warning, visit the CPSC site here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)