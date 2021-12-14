(WHDH) — Health officials are warning the public after dozens of people were hospitalized with severe bleeding after using synthetic marijuana, a drug that’s commonly referred to as “spice.”

“We are currently treating several patients with severe bleeding who recently used a synthetic cannabinoid known as ‘spice,'” Florida’s Poison Control Centers said in a Facebook post.

Alfred Alegaus, the organization’s managing director, told WFLA-TV that at least 40 people in the Tampa Bay area who purchased the contaminated drug ended up in the hospital.

Alegaus noted that some symptoms include severe bleeding from the nose and gums, as well as blood in the stool.

“If you happen to cut yourself shaving you know, how you usually clot within a minute or two, it would bleed for hours,” Alegaus said in an interview with the new outlet.

There have been no deaths linked to the contaminated batch of drugs.

