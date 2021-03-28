Officials: Juvenile charged with murdering Springfield man

ADAMS, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile has been charged with murdering a Springfield man last week, police said Sunday.

Officers arrested the juvenile Friday after investigating the shooting death of Benjamin Martinez, 34, in Adams on Thursday.

The juvenile will be arraigned on a charge of first degree murder in Northern Berkshire District Court Monday, officials said. Officials are not releasing the identity of the juvenile.

