METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing at Methuen High School, officials said Monday.

In an e-mail to families, Superintendent Brandi Kwong said the victim was not an MHS student and that police had a juvenile suspect in custody. Students sheltered in place while police investigated and recovered the weapon, Kwong said.

Officials dismissed school early. No other information was immediately available.

