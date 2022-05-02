METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing at Methuen High School, officials said Monday.

In an e-mail to families, Superintendent Brandi Kwong said the victim was not an MHS student and that police had a juvenile suspect in custody. Students sheltered in place while police investigated and recovered the weapon, Kwong said.

Officials dismissed school early. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox