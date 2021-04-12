MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (AP) — The kayaker who went missing in Middlebury over the weekend has been identified as Brian Saucier, 26, of Prospect, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesperson said Monday.

Saucier’s body was recovered Sunday after he was reported missing in Long Meadow Pond on Saturday.

Rescuers from DEEP and several fire departments searched for Saucier until dark Saturday, then resumed the search Sunday morning.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine his cause of death.

