Officials: King Philip Regional School District student in self-quarantine after travel

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A King Philip Regional School District student is in self-quarantine after returning from a country that had a level 3 Travel Notice due to the coronavirus outbreak, school officials said.

Officials said the student will remain in self-quarantine for 14 days and is not showing any symptoms of the coronavirus. The officials did not identify what country the student had visited or what school the student attends.

There are no confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases in the district’s towns of Wrentham, Plainville or Norfolk.

