Kraft Heinz is recalling batches of powdered Country Time Lemonade, Kool-Aid, Tang and Arizona Tea due to the potential presence of small metal and glass pieces in the powder, Food and Drug Administration officials said Tuesday.

Kraft Heinz said they discovered the potential for metal and glass pieces in the powder during a review at a manufacturing facility and is working with retail partners to remove the products from shelves.

The 40 products range from 116-ounce packages of Country Time Lemonade to 19-ounce packages of Kool-Aid Tropical Punch with Best By dates between May 10, 2023 and Nov. 1, 2023. A full list of products being recalled and their Best Buy dates is available online.

