WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and education officials have launched an investigation into a “serious and disturbing” physical altercation that occurred in a boys’ bathroom at Wilmington High School earlier this week.

A number of students stood by without intervening and recorded an incident on Tuesday that showed a student getting carried into a bathroom stall and forced toward a toilet, officials said.

A video viewed by 7NEWS showed a crowd of students in the bathroom as a boy was lifted up with his feet in the air and carried in the direction of a stall.

In a letter to the school community, Wilmington Superintendent Glenn Brand said he was “appalled” by the actions of the students who were involved.

“I am truly appalled by the actions of these students which are unacceptable and do not represent the core values of this educational community,” Brand wrote. “It is my expectation that each and every one of our students has the right to attend a school that is safe and supportive. While I recognize that the vast number of our students consistently make appropriate choices to support such an environment, we will have zero tolerance for those that do not.”

The Wilmington Police Department was notified of the incident and officers are working with school officials to determine a motive.

“We are in the process of scheduling bystander training that will be mandatory for all students,” Brand’s office said in a statement.

In his letter, Brand noted that “relevant legal actions” will be pursued pending the outcome of the investigation.

While no charges have been filed, Wilmington Police Chief Joe Desmond said that he believes a crime was committed.

