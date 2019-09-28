Officials: Lawrence residents can return to homes after gas leak triggered evacuations

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence residents who evacuated their homes amid gas leak fears were allowed to return Saturday afternoon so gas service can be turned on by 10 p.m., officials said, cautioning homeowners to be careful and call 911 if they find any evidence of leaks.

More than 250 people were still evacuated Saturday morning after a gas line that was replaced following the last year’s explosions began leaking early Friday morning. Sources told 7News that a contractor working on a water line accidentally punctured the gas line, and Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said at a press conference Saturday afternoon that the punctured gas valve was mislabled as a water line and non-compliant to begin with.

Columbia Gas shut off service to the area around 5 a.m. Friday Crews then went door-to-door to check 146 meters to make sure the gas did not travel into any structures, according to Mark Kempic, president of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts. He said Saturday crews have examined 45 valves and found two other non-compliant valves, and are walking eight miles of line to make sure there are no other issues.

Rivera and Kempic said residents needed to return so crews could also go into the homes and run safety checks. Some places on South Broadway could see service return by mid-afternoon and all other homes should have service by 10 p.m.

