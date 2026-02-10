BOSTON (WHDH) - Here’s a first look at a virtual realty aerial view of City Hall Plaza, as it may look this June during a FIFA World Cup Fan Festival, which is expected to last about 16 days.

Governor Maura Healey said people will find a vibrant atmosphere at the Fan Festival, with lots to see and do.

The seven games are expected to attract $2M international visitors to Massachusetts, creating a total economic impact of more than $1B.

Over $100M of that will be tax revenue, and at least 9,000 jobs are expected to be created.

The mayor said there will be events across the city in various neighborhoods as people watch the games, which will start June 13.

“We will look forward to hosting many, many large community events,” Mayor Michelle Wu said.

The event will put Boston on the world stage with a massive television audience culminating in the last game to be held in Massachusetts July 9 at Gillette Stadium.

“The quarterfinal will have a billion viewers,” Mike Loynd said, President of FIFA World Cup Boston 2026.

The town of Foxboro does not want to pay for costs, including security and ambulance coverage up front. The town wants nearly $8M before issuing an entertainment license. Governor Healey said she’s not worried.

