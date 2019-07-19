Officials: Leaving plastic water bottles in hot car can be extremely dangerous

(WHDH) — As brutally hot temperatures take hold of the Northeast, fire officials are warning motorists to get rid of any plastic bottles that may be in their vehicles.

Fire officials told WSTM-TV that plastic water bottles pose a fire hazard when left in a hot car and in direct sunlight.

A fire can ignite within just a matter of minutes, according to Manlius Firefighter Jay Symonds.

“The water and the plastic create a magnifying effect, and could essentially set upholstery on fire or a piece of plastic on fire,” Symonds told the news outlet.

The chance for a fire increases as temperatures jump into the triple digits.

Experts recommend storing bottled water in a cooler or in the trunk.

