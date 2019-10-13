Officials: LGBTQ-themed rock defaced at Andover High School

An LGBTQ-themed rock at Andover High School created for National Coming Out Day was vandalized Saturday, officials said.

Students originally painted the rock for National Coming Out Day on Friday. On Saturday, staff and students allegedly found the rock defaced with some words, police said.

The students repainted the rock.

“On Saturday afternoon, the AHS Gender Sexuality Alliance, along with members of the community, restored the rock to reflect the symbolism of National Coming Out Day, which is a day to celebrate and promote inclusion and acceptance,”​ said Nicole Kieser, a school spokesperson.