Officials: Live music allowed in Mass. restaurants but singing must stay outside

BOSTON (WHDH) - After restaurant orders blasted the new restrictions around live music at eateries as confusing, state officials issued a clarification Saturday that emphasized live singing is not allowed inside.

Last week, officials said live music could resume at restaurants under Phase 3, step 2 of the state’s re-opening plan. But eatery operators said the order was confusing and that its details were buried on the state’s website.

In a bulletin issued today, state officials outlined the rules and said singing is only permitted in outdoor areas, not inside restaurants. Other restrictions include keeping 10 feet between each performer and 6 feet between performers and the nearest customer.

Performers must also wear masks whenever possible and dance floors must stay closed for now, officials said.

