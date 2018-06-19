Officials: Lobsterman seriously injured in waters off Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS.(WHDH) - A lobsterman was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after suffering serious injuries in the waters off Gloucester, officials said.

Coast Guard rescue crews responding around 2:30 p.m. to a call for help from “Sea Force 1” found a crew member suffering from severe lacerations below his leg.

A 47-foot Coast Guard boat with an EMT on board transported the victim to shore, where he was then taken to the hospital, according to the Coast Guard.

The victim is said to be in stable condition. His name was not released.

No additional details were immediately available.

