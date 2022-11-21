BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case.

In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.

Anyone who might recognize the individual are asked to contact Transit Police detectives at (617) 222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

No additional details on the case were provided.

