BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is calling all artists to help them re-imagine City Hall in honor of the building’s 50th anniversary.

The public is encouraged to take a picture of City Hall’s exterior and redesign it.

Officials are looking for out-of-the-box ideas that would “take the building to the next level.”

One to three jpeg images that are 5,700 by 3,900 pixels at 300 dpi can be submitted to John Crowley at john.crowley@boston.gov.

A brief description and titles to your work, along with a resume or brief description of your art experience, should also be submitted with the final designs.

A total of 15 images will be printed and framed for display in the Mayor’s Gallery on the fifth floor of City Hall for the month of February.

The submission deadline is Jan. 20.

