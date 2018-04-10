Officials looking for dog in Hyannis following attack of owner

HYANNIS, MA (WHDH) — Officials are searching for a dog that left one person injured following an attack in Hyannis.

The Hyannis Fire Department said a person in their late 20’s or early 30’s was bitten by a dog that they own on Anthony Drive.

Officials said the family had to hide in their shed during the incident.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

