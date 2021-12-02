TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are looking for the owner of three horses that were found trotting along Route 1 in Topsfield on Thursday morning.

The horses appeared to have broken loose from their usual overnight accommodations, the Topsfield Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

“They are currently safe, thanks to the efforts of Officer DeBernardo, Firefighter Hallinan, and Chief Collins-Brown as well as the hospitality of a helpful resident,” the Facebook post read.

Anyone who knows the owner of the horses is asked to call the North Shore Regional 911 Center at 978-801-4911.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)