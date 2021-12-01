EAST LONGMEADOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are looking for the owner of a dog that got stuck in mud in East Longmeadow on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a call for an animal rescue around 5:30 a.m. found a dog stuck in about 3 feet of deep water and mud, according to the East Longmeadow Fire Department.

They were able to pull the dog out but discovered that the pet had no tags.

Anyone who knows the dog’s owner is asked to call the East Longmeadow Police Department at 413-525-5440.

