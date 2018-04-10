Officials looking for pitbull in Hyannis following attack of owner

HYANNIS, MA (WHDH) — Officials are looking for a pitbull that attacked it’s owner in Hyannis.

Police said said a 22-year-old man was bitten by the dog on Anthony Drive around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, leaving him with bite wounds on both of his forearms.

“The dog was aggressive and was preventing access to the victim by Hyannis Rescue personnel,” police said.

The medium-sized pitbull ran off and has yet to be located. Police said the dog, named Zeus, is brown and white and is wearing a collar.

Anyone who sees the dog is asked to call the Barnstable Police Department by calling 508-775-0812, dial 911 or call animal control at 508-790-6274.

Police urge people not to approach or make contact with the dog.

