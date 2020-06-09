Officials looking over city budget amid calls to defund Boston Police Department

BOSTON (WHDH) - As protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue across the country, there’s a new push to defund the Boston Police Department.

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu filed an order asking for data on police resources and said she’ll address the department’s spending at Wednesday’s City Council meeting, suggesting money could be spent elsewhere.

“We need to evaluate, are we bringing about safety, stability, health to our communities in the best way by putting funding where we are right now, or should we have a conversation about how we’re we falling short in funding public health and housing and some of these other social determinants of health?” Wu said.

Boston currently spends $414 million dollars on the police and the department is the second-highest funded in the city behind schools. But officials said funding for the police — 11 percent of its overall budget — is proportionally less than in other major cities.

Below is a chart showing how Boston’s spending ranks in comparison to other major cities:

CITY TOTAL POLICE SPENDING % OF CITY BUDGET Atlanta $218,300,000 29.7% Baltimore $480,700,000 25.6% Boston $414,000,000 11% Chicago $1,460,000,000 38.6% Detroit $310,200,000 30.0% Houston $850,400,000 35.0% Los Angeles $1,485,600,000 25.7% Minneapolis $163,200,000 35.8% New York City $4,894,900,000 8.2% Oakland $242,500,000 41.2% Orlando $153,800,000 32.3%

Walsh is seemingly onboard with the possibility of some big changes.

“I’ve spent the last week talking with my cabinet and employees at City Hall about how we make sure we are not just reacting to the events in Minneapolis, but how do we make sure that we are responding in a way that’s meaningful and brings about systemic change,” he said in a statement. “I’m continuing to have conversations with Councilors and my staff about what our budget will look like this year because now is a time to roll up our sleeves and get real work done, not separately as the Mayor and City Council, but together as one government. I am committed to making real change and making Boston a national leader in building a more just future.”

Todd Bramwell, the president of Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police, says funds should be used to help both police and the community.

“You’re spending the money on training, or you’re spending the money on community policing, and all those other programs that work so well for both the community and the police departments,” he said.

Calls to defund the police have grown increasingly loud nationwide since the death of Michael Floyd in Minneapolis, especially among activists who are taking to the streets to urge political action.

