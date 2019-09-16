Officials: Lowell man arrested on DUI charge after hitting police cruiser, fleeing scene

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges after police say he slammed into a Manchester, New Hampshire police cruiser and fled the scene on Sunday.

Just after 7 p.m., Manchester police Officer Patrick Mullen radioed that he had been injured when his vehicle was struck at the intersection of Union and Laurel streets, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him, William Pagen, 20, was located nearby and arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, conduct after an accident, and driving after a suspension.

He was released on public recognizance pending his arraignment on Oct. 3.

Mullen was hospitalized with minor injuries.

