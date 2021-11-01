SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Troopers are urging residents to be cautious as they search for an armed robbery suspect in Salisbury.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Salisbury police noticed a white van that matched the description of one wanted in connection with an armed robbery in York, Maine that happened earlier in the day.

When the officer approached the driver, 34-year-old Brandon Simmons, he allegedly struck the officer in the face and fled.

A car chase began on North End Boulevard and continued into Seabrook, NH before coming back into Salisbury where it was then deemed too dangerous to continue.

Simmons then crashed the van into another car at the intersection of Elm Street and Gardner Street before running into a nearby neighborhood, police say. The driver of the other car was transported to Anna Jaques Hosptial with non-life-threatening injuries.

SKY7 HD flew over the intersection of Route 1 and Pleasant Street around 6 p.m. where the search could be seen getting underway. He was described as wearing a jacket with a dark/light pattern, possibly camouflage style.

Simmons is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in York, Maine that happened this morning where he allegedly told tellers he had a bomb.

Investigators say he may also be linked to another robbery in Newburyport that was reported over the weekend.

Mass State Police Bomb Squad swept bank robbery suspects car after he crashed in Salisbury with concerns there may have been a device inside..FBI called to the scene too #7News pic.twitter.com/TQynpe03pc — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 1, 2021

Several departments are assisting in the search including, the State Police Air Wing and Bomb Squad.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Patrols, K9 units are searching for suspect who fled on foot after crashing during a pursuit, area of Route 1 and Pleasant Street in #Salisbury. Residents of that area are asked to use caution and call 911 if you see anyone suspicious. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 1, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)