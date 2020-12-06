Officials: Maine facing shortage of rapid COVID-19 tests

Maine health officials say supplies of rapid COVID-19 tests that recently became available at 65 pharmacies across the state are likely to end without additional funding by the federal government.

The Portland Press Herald reports the rapid tests are seen as a key tool to fight the pandemic.

Maine’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said the federal government has been providing the rapid tests, but that will stop at the end of the month.

Results of the rapid tests can be available in 15 minutes or within hours. Regular tests in Maine usually take 24 to 48 hours or longer to come back.

A coronavirus relief bill being considered by congress would include money for testing.

This fall Maine received 400,000 of the rapid tests, produced by Abbott Laboratories, with 300,000 of them designated for pharmacies where people could get a test for free without a doctor’s note.

