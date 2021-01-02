Officials: Maine man charged with attempted arson of Black church in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Maine man was arrested on Friday for attempting to set fire to a Springfield church last month, officials said.

Dushko Vulchev was taken into custody by Pittsfield police for three counts of attempted arson of the Martin Luther King Presbyterian Church and several counts of malicious damage, authorities said.

There were three attempts to burn the church, one on Sunday, Dec. 13 and two on Tuesday, Dec. 15, officials said.

Vulchev is being held on bail for arraignment Monday morning in Pittsfield District Court.

An investigation into the fire that damaged the church on Monday, Dec. 28 is ongoing.

