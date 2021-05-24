(AP) — A Walgreens in Maine accidentally gave deactivated doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the public, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

The vaccines are usually diluted with saline solution before they are injected into a patient, but workers at the Sanford location of the pharmacy chain accidentally used sterile water, the Portland Press Herald reported. That renders the dose ineffective.

Walgreens said the customers who received the deactivated doses are being contacted to return for an active dose.

Maine CDC said there was no immediate public health risk from the mistake, which was reported to state authorities.

