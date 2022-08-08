BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Public safety officials made a dramatic boat rescue of a group off the Bourne coast over the weekend amid windy conditions and choppy waves.

“Wind conditions and waves, they have a dramatic impact on boats, and things can happen very fast,” said Chris Southwood, director of the Bourne Department of Natural Resources.

Bourne firefighters dressed in survival gear rescued two people whose motor boat engine stopped working Sunday afternoon.

Southwood said a neighbor saw the boaters in distress as their boat pushed into the rocks with the direction of the wind and current. At the time, the surf was 4 to 6 feet with 20 to 30 mile an hour winds. Those forces were so strong, even a harbormaster boat hit a rick during the operation, and requires repairs.

Because of the choppy conditions, the rescue had to happen on land.

Bourne Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Carrara said that both on- and off-duty firefighters responded, and secured lines to the bow and stern of the boat, then secured the boat to the land. Two firefighters in survival suits rescued the two people from the boat and brought them to shore.

The boat is still on shore off the Wing’s Neck Lighthouse. The engine is in pieces and there are holes in the hull. The 19-year-old boat is likely a total loss. The boaters, though, are OK, and declined a trip to the hospital after their pleasure trip. It will likely be removed Tuesday morning.

“There was some anxiety and stress, it is a dangerous situation,” said Southwood. “But all in all… physically, they’re OK.”

