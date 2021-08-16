MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Malden man is facing murder charges after allegedly attacking and killing his roommate, who was also his tenant, with a samurai sword Sunday, officials said.

Joshua Roush, 43 of Malden, was arraigned Monday afternoon in Malden District Court on charges including one count of murder, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of an injured person in the Edgeworth area just after 10 p.m. found a man on the sidewalk in front of a residence suffering from extensive sharp force injuries to his body, the district attorney’s office said. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Roush was arguing with the victim before attacking him. Sources said Roush was armed with a samurai sword and police recovered several swords inside the home, including what they believe is the murder weapon.

Roush had previously served 11 years in prison on a charge of second degree attempted murder after attacking an elderly man with a hammer, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)