Officials: Malfunctioning gas heater sparked fire at Hopkinton brewery

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire that broke out at Start Line Brewery in Hopkinton late Monday night was caused by a malfunctioning gas heater, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the activation of a smoke alarm at 151R Hayden Rowe about 11:40 p.m. were able to extinguish the blaze before it took hold of the heavy timber post and beam building, according to State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

Investigators say the fire originated in a second-floor maintenance closet that housed the only heat source for the building, natural gas forced hot air furnace.

No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

