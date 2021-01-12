Officials: Man barricaded inside Wakefield apartment taken to hospital

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Wakefield were urged to avoid a neighborhood near the community’s downtown section as police removed a man from a building following an alleged assault on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a 911 call about a 31-year-old man allegedly assaulting a neighbor at a Richardson Avenue apartment building at 3 p.m. found the man had gone back into his apartment, police said. The man barricaded himself in the apartment and made threats to officers.

According to officials, the man peacefully exited the building and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

A Massachusetts State Police bomb squad assisted Wakefield police and the building was evacuated, police said. The police chief said rumors that officers were serving a warrant and that shots were fired are untrue.

No additional information was immediately available.

Wakefield Police are conducting an investigation in the area of Richardson Ave. There is no danger to the public but please avoid this area. — WakefieldMAPD (@WakefieldPD) January 12, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)