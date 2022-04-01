TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from an RV in Tewksbury.

David Dion, 34, of Hooksett, New Hampshire, pleaded not guilty to larceny charges Friday after prosecutors said he drove to a Tewksbury home with two other people and took the catalytic converter. Officials said there has been a spike in catalytic converter thefts, with the parts costing thousands of dollars to replace.

Security camera footage shows an SUV driving up to and away from the home. Police later found that SUV in Topsfield, where Dion gave them a different name, officials said.

Dion was held on $2,500 cash bail.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)