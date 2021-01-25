Officials: Man charged in mother’s murder in a coma after being shot by police, unable to be arraigned

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged with murdering his mother in Wakefield was unable to be arraigned because he’s still in a coma after police shot him at the scene last week, officials said Monday.

Timothy Martin, 23, was expected to be arraigned on charges of murdering his mother, Pamela Wood, 61, in her Otis Street home last Tuesday. Police responding to the home for a welfare check allegedly found Wood dead and Martin armed with a knife.

Two officers shot at Martin after he charged at him, police said, and he was taken to Lahey Clinic where he has remained under guard. At Medford District Court Monday, attorneys said Martin was still in a coma and could not be arraigned.

All court documents have been impounded by the judge, who said Martin could possibly be arraigned next week. He is also charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

